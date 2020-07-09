Black Lives Matter mural could be coming to Monroe; Locals want to bring awareness to racial injustice

MONROE, La (07/09/20) — If the city approves it, Desiard and Pendleton street could be home to a Black Lives Matter mural in Monroe.

“My hope is when people see the mural is that it’s a conversation starter,” said Vitus Shell, Artist and Teacher.

A conversation among everyone to bring awareness to racial injustice.

“It’s a representation of what’s happening now, but it’s meant to be a catalyst, but it’s meant to be a conversation that will springboard other things–other artwork around Monroe, but also other initiatives that will involve younger artists,” said Rodrecas Davis, Professor at Grambling State University.

And while it’s nothing is set, the creators have other ideas that could make an impact in the city.

“Our vision is to first do this portion of it, the Black Lives Matter and then from there we want to go and do other things around the city and see what kinda happens out of that, see what the people want,” said Shell.

“It can branch out into something magnificient that is more reflective of the diversity that we talk about Monroe being a personification of,” said Davis.

The creators say it doesn’t matter where the mural is placed, “What matters is that we are talking about it, we are creating a visual image to represent something and we’re giving people a voice and we’re saying let’s talk about it, let’s speak, let’s love more, let’s listen, all those things,” said Brooke Foy, Assistant Professor at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

They’re hopeful the mural will be a success and provide an opportunity for awareness among everyone in both Monroe and West Monroe.

The trio will be presenting the mural to Monroe City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

If you would like more information about the mural, visit their Facebook accounts here:

If the mural is approved by the city, the group will eventually have a website for donations to the mural.