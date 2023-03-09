DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local and State officials and residents of the area gathered at the Black Bear Conference Center as they celebrated its grand opening. This new venue is expected to bring more visitors to the region.

We’re excited to see Richland parish get another stable in the community. That will offer more community events and a new venue for people. I believe that it will be able to up our anti on being able to host golf tournaments and larger golf tournaments. We have a beautiful golf course, and so we are excited.” Louisiana State Senator Katrina Jackson. District 34

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says he believes the state parks will one day generate a lot of money, and this will help the local area economy.

Tourism before covid was the foruth industry in the state. it slipped to number five. In 2019 over 50 million people visited Louisiana and we have been very successful in getting international travelers here. They stay longer, spend more money and they see more than just the big cities. So this is a real big opportunity to get those people to come to the world’s heritage site to this corner of the state. Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser also announced their plans to develop a new state-of-the-art visitors center next to the Poverty Point World Heritage Site in Pioneer, La.

This will be a game changer for Northeast Louisiana, with the Viking crews line visiting the world heritage site. Hosting events and golf tournaments; we already have bookings here. It will allow us to bring groups to the state’s northeast corner.

