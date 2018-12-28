Black Bayou Lake Refuge remains open amid shutdown, but no Rangers will be there to help

MONROE, La. - (12/27/18) Where does the government shutdown leave the national parks in the Ark-La-Miss? The trails will remain open at Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge, but if you find yourself in trouble there will be nobody there to help you out.

Black Bayou is among 560 National Wildlife Refuges around the country that officially are shut-down for the third time this year. This means federal employees, i.e. Wildlife Rangers, are furloughed without pay and even volunteers aren't authorized to help out without official supervisors.

Vice President of the Friends of Black Bayou, Ann Bloxom Smith, says, "That means no employees. The buildings aren't open. There are no exhibits, no programs, nothing like that. There's no backup for them. There's nobody to interpret what's going on there at the refuge for them and there's nobody there to help them if they need help."

Visitors are still allowed to visit the lake and trails during daylight, but the Friends of Black Bayou ask that you use the trails responsibly. If you have an emergency on the refuge, call 911 or the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

