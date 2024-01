RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Jan 20, 2024, at 7 p.m., at the Dixie Center for the Arts in Downtown Ruston, the Off-Broadway Production of the Black Angels Over Tuskegee will be showing.

Early arrival is suggested, as the Grambling State University choir will be performing, too.

Tickets can be purchased at the link below: http://www.dixiecenter.org