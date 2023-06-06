CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D (R-LA) announced the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will grant Louisiana $1,215,000.00 to improve local airports from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Officials confirmed that the Concordia Parish Airport will receive $229,000 for the construction, modification, and rehabilitation of a hangar.

Improving our airports is not only important for our residents, but to attract new businesses and stimulate economic growth. The infrastructure law provides funding that allows for the investment in the future of Louisiana. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D (R-LA)