BIKES FOR BOOKS: Ten local children awarded bikes for completing summer reading program

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita donated 10 bicycles to local children for the Bikes for Books program.
The ten children who won a bike completed a summer reading challenge and read at least 750 pages. Every child who competed in the summer reading challenge was entered in to a drawing for a new.
The Kiwanis Club says they were not able to have the large end of summer reading celebration due to COVID-19, they were still able to give away bicycles.
