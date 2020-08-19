BIKES FOR BOOKS: Ten local children awarded bikes for completing summer reading program

Wade Earnheart, Jonathan Booth, Michael Page, Cynthia Mathes and LaKeisha Bosworth (from left to right).

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita donated 10 bicycles to local children for the Bikes for Books program.

Maya Davis (Courtesy Ouachita Parish Public Library)

The ten children who won a bike completed a summer reading challenge and read at least 750 pages. Every child who competed in the summer reading challenge was entered in to a drawing for a new.

The Kiwanis Club says they were not able to have the large end of summer reading celebration due to COVID-19, they were still able to give away bicycles.