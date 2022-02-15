WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced plans to celebrate hometown hero and Super Bowl Champion, Andrew Whitworth. The city will proclaim Friday, February 18, 2022 as Andrew “Big Whit” Whitworth Day in his honor.

The city says the community is encouraged to wear blue and gold this Friday in support of Big Whit’s accomplishments and they are invited to join the city in a community celebration at 4:00 p.m. at West Monroe City Hall.

The city says Big Whit will not be able to attend in person, but they hope the community will gather to demonstrate pride for him and his outstanding career on and off the field. To read the release straight from the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page, click here.