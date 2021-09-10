Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office issues warrant scam warning

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning stating that unknown persons are calling residents in the area and falsely representing the BPSO.

Per the announcement, the phone calls are informing residents that the BPSO has an active warrant for their arrest, and the callers offer onine payments instead of arrest.

The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to reiterate that they do not operate in this manner. If you receive any suspicious calls like this, please call 318-263-2215 or 318-894-9185 and report any details you may have.