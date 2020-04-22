Bicyclist killed in Winn Parish crash on Tuesday evening

WINN PARISH, La. — A Tuesday evening crash in Tullos claimed the life of a Trout man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 84 near Silas Mercer Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LSP says that 53-year-old Edward Herron, of Trout, was riding a bicycle east on Highway 84 when a 2017 Kia Rio, driven by 38-year-old Deya Toler of Natchitoches, struck the bicycle from behind. Herron was ejected from the bicycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP says that the crash remains under investigation and that routine toxicology tests along with charges in this accident are pending.

