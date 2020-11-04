Bicyclist killed in Ouachita Parish crash

Ouachita Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/04/20)— On November 3, 2020, shortly before 4:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 139 just north of Bayou Oaks Drive.

This crash involved a bicycle and claimed the life of a man from Monroe.

The initial investigation revealed 28-year-old Michael Woodgate, of Monroe, was riding his bicycle southbound on the shoulder of Louisiana Highway 139.

For reasons still under investigation, Woodgate entered the travel lane and was struck by a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.

Although Woodgate was wearing a helmet he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Michael Woodgate was originally from Boroughbridge, England, and was named the head coach of the champion ULM Warhawk Water Ski Team in May of 2019.

Prior to being named head coach, he served as a graduate assistant for the team and kinesiology department. Woodgate earned his M.S. in Exercise Science in May 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.