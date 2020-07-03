Bicyclist Killed in Ouachita Crash

Ouachita Parish – On July 2, 2020, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 838 near Louisiana Highway 617. This crash claimed the life of 66-year-old James Cobb of Stonewall.

The initial investigation revealed a bicycle, ridden by Cobb, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 838 when it was struck from the rear by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Prius. Cobb, whose bicycle was not equipped with any lamps nor reflective devices, sustained life-threatening injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law states no person shall operate any bicycle on a state highway, parish road, or city street at any time between sunset and sunrise unless such bicycle is equipped with lamps and reflectors. For clarification of bicycle lamps required, please refer to the following link and read Louisiana Revised Statute 32:329.1. https://legis.la.gov

In 2020, Troop F Troopers have investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths.

