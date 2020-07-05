Bicyclist Killed in Ouachita Crash

Ouachita Parish – On July 4, 2020, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 594 near Love Drive. This crash claimed the life of an unidentified male bicyclist.

The initial investigation revealed a bicycle was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 594 when it was struck from the rear by a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe. The bicyclist, whose bicycle was not equipped with any lamps nor reflective devices, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash location. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law states no person shall operate any bicycle on a state highway, parish road, or city street at any time between sunset and sunrise unless such bicycle is equipped with lamps and reflectors. For clarification of bicycle lamps required, please refer to the following link and read Louisiana Revised Statute 32:329.1. https://legis.la.gov

In 2020, Troop F Troopers have investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 27 deaths.

