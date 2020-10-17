Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say a man was killed riding his bike on a highway.

According to police, shortly after 11:30 a.m., on October 16, 2020, Troopers from Louisiana State

Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash, involving a bicyclist, on Louisiana Highway 121

near Valentine Lake Road.

Police say, the crash took the life of 35-year-old Christopher Richey of Elmer, La. The preliminary investigation has revealed Richey was riding a bicycle northbound, on the edge of

Louisiana Highway 12., when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Richey sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking for help getting information about the crash.

Louisiana State Police Troop E are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle involved and the identity of an unknown individual(s) who removed the bicycle from the initial crash scene call them at (318) 487-5911.

Police are urging drivers to stay alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles.