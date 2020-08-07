Bicyclist killed in fatal crash in Winn Parish

Winn Parish, La. (08/07/20)— On August 5, 2020, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy 84, near Allbritton Road.

This crash killed 24-year-old Sedrick Swagerty, of Maryville, Tennessee.

The initial investigation revealed a bicycle, ridden by Swagerty, was traveling on the westbound, unimproved shoulder of U.S. Hwy 84.

For reasons still under investigation, Swagerty turned from the shoulder and entered the westbound travel lane.

This action resulted in a collision between Swagerty’s bicycle and a westbound 2007 Dodge pickup.

The collision ejected Swagerty off of his bicycle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

