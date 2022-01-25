MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local animal shelter was gifted a large sum of money from the Betty White Challenge. On December 31, 2021, the world lost a television icon and an animal hero in Betty White. The white-hot star claims that she loved two things in her life, working in Hollywood and animals.

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31, 2021, death at age 99, according to her death certificate. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Shortly after news of her death was released, fans created the “Betty White Challenge” encouraging people to give at least $5.00 to any animal organization in honor of White.

Several animal organizations around the country have reported astronomical amounts of money pouring in to honor the late super star. The Los Angeles Zoo reported being gifted $70,000 dollars, Variety reports that Meta, aka Facebook, reported their fundraising efforts across their platforms netted $12.7 million, and one organization right here in the ArkLaMiss was given $3,000.

The River Cities Humane Society for Cats (RCHS) reports they were given $3,000 in honor of the late TV icon. RCHS says they plan to use the money to pay for practical needs like utility bills, food, litter, and general health care for the cats in their care.

The shelter and the board of directors were shocked by the amount raised in such a short period of time. One shelter employee we spoke with said she was at home and just watched the numbers climb.

“We made about 3,000 dollars in donations and we are incredibly, incredibly thankful for them because they go to help take care of all the kitties here…I was sitting at home, because it was my day off, and I was watching the total just go up and up and up. And I was texting one of my coworkers, like, ‘hey guys!? we’re at a thousand dollars!’,” says Amber Meeves, shelter worker.

RCHS is a local non-profit animal shelter that serves cats in Northeast Louisiana. This group does not use any state, local, or federal government money, so they are only operational because of gifts from their many friends and volunteers.

If you are interested in helping the shelter in any way you can find volunteer information, links to make donations, their Amazon Wishlist, their Chewy Wishlist, adoption applications, and so much more at their website, by clicking here.

If you would like to donate goods to the shelter they are located at 5302 Desiard Street, Monroe, La. 71203.

Here’s a list of items they always need:

Clay non-clumping cat litter

Canned cat and dog food

Dog treats for the two resident pups (Lou Ann & Toby)

Kitten milk replacer and kitten bottles (Wal-Mart, Target, and any pet store)

Baby food (Chicken or Turkey)

Pet carriers (Any size–new or used)

Baby Blankets (new or used)

Blankets, pillowcases, and sheets (new or used)

Towels and washcloths (new or used)

Cat treats, toys, and scratch pads

Puppy pads

Bleach

Liquid Laundry Detergent

Dish washing liquid

Paper and Shop Towels

Paper Plates

Disinfecting wipes and spray

Drawstring trash bags (13 gallon and 33 gallon)

Hand soap

Hand sanitizer

Cash–The money will be used to help pay vet bills, utilities, insurance, and other operating expenses.

The shelter says they always have a long list of needs and anything donated is not only needed, but welcome any time.

The shelter also offers a reoccurring donor program where if you sign up to send the shelter at least $20.00 a month, you will receive a special gift as thanks for helping to keep the shelter operating. You can sign up here.