Bernice Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile

KTVE/KARD (03/16/21) — The Bernice Police Department is asking for help in locating 14-year-old Demoriyia Miller. She is a Black female missing since this morning.

Miller is currently living in a foster home in Bernice, but she is originally from the Monroe area and has run away before and found here in Ouachita Parish.

She was last seen on 03/15/21 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

If you have any questions or know the whereabouts of Miller, please contact the Bernice Police Department at (318) 285-9933.