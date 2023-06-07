All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle near Rocky Branch with a malfunctioning brake light and tail lamp. According to deputies, a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as 30-year-old Deairio Dominique Loggins of Bernice, La.

As deputies began to issue Loggins a traffic citation, a K-9 deputy arrived on the scene. According to deputies, Loggins stated he was leaving and immediately became aggressive. Deputies then told Loggins he was not free to leave and Loggins began to walk away from them.

When deputies attempted to place Loggins in custody, he allegedly resisted and ignored commands from deputies. According to deputies, while they were trying to get Loggins into handcuffs, he continued to resist and attempted to grab deputies and allegedly bit their hands.

Deputies finally handcuffed Loggins, and once he was secured in the vehicle, Loggins continued to be belligerent and kicked the door and window of the patrol unit several times. According to reports, the K-9 deputy performed an open-air sniff on Loggins’ vehicle and alerted illegal narcotics.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and located three glass pipes, two small baggies with suspected methamphetamine, and an open whiskey bottle. According to reports, deputies additionally discovered a 22-caliber revolver handgun inside the vehicle. Loggins is a convicted felon and when deputies contacted him to inform him of his Miranda Rights, they discovered that he moved his handcuffs to the front of his body.

Loggins was transported to the Union Parish Detention Center and charged with Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Illegal Carrying of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities in the presence of CDS, Resisting an Officer, Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence, Attempted Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Attempted Simple Escape, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles – Open Container.

Loggins’ bond was set at $162,500.