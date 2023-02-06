BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bernice Library located in Town Hall has received five new computers donated by the Union Parish Early Childhood Community Network aiming to make an impact for its citizens.

“We are just happy to partner with the Union Parish Network. We are waiting to see and waiting for our parents and children to start coming in and making use of the computers,” said Bernice mayor, Mildred Ferguson.

Bernice residents will no longer have to travel 20 miles to get access to the internet. Ferguson says city workers will be available to help residents navigate through the system.

“If they come, it could be a parent working on something with the children. The youngest children could be using the library while they are here. It just makes it good.”

The library was a recipient of a $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan Grant for major renovations in the building due to leaking damages.

“We have to protect computers and books and everything. Here will mainly be the walls and bathrooms. We did the council room already. New town hall when finished.”

The Bernice library will host a rubbing cutting for the new equipment Tuesday February 7th. Renovations are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“It’s wonderful. It’s going to be a big help for students and their parents to have access,” said Bernice town clerk, Lana Patton.