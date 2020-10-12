Beekman Water issues boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beekman Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory.
The water company says their water pressure is low due to recent power outages caused by tropical system Delta.
If you are a customer of Beekman Water, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
