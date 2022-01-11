Beekman Charter School to operate remotely due to COVID-19

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through Louisiana. Because of the current surge, many schools, especially smaller entities are experience staffing shortages. On Monday, January 11, 2022 Beekman Charter School in Bastrop, La. announced on their Facebook page they will shut their doors on Tuesday to work remotely and plan to reopen on January 18, 2022.

Read the Facebook post below for more details.

So far, Cedar Creek School in Ruston, La. has temporarily closed their doors as well due to COVID-19.