Beast of the week: West Monroe & Richwood High School basketball teams

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Well its playoff time. We are in the semifinals for the boys and the rebels of West Monroe are one of them. Finishing their regular season 24-8 and with the big 2nd round upset win over #3 New Iberia has them one game closer to Lake Charles.

On the other side of town, we have another school thats also making a run for Lake Charles. Richwood High. The Rams finished their regular season 25-9. Richwood went into a rowdy environment and also pulled off an upset over 8 seeded Patterson which has them one game closer to make a trip to Lake Charles.

West Monroe goes to play Alexandria on friday and Richwood goes to Bossier.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories