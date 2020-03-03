BBB: FTC refund scam targeting Office Depot customers

MONROE, La. (3/2/2020)Jo-Ann Deal from the BBB sat down with Felicia Michelle to talk about a scam affecting Office Depot/Office Max customers eligible for a refund from the FTC.

Currently, FTC is sending checks to 541,000 people who paid for repairs and technical services when they took their computers to mega office supply retailers for a free “PC Health Check.” The FTC says that, between 2009 and November 2016, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people their computers had malware symptoms — only it wasn’t true. Now the company will pay out $34 million to affected customers.

For more information about the FTC refund and how to avoid being scammed visit the BBB website at https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-northeast-and-central-louisiana-and-the-ark-la-tex