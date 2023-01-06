MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM, the Inaugural Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree will be held at West Monroe High School’s Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field. Each team will have the chance to compete in a two-game series.

West Monroe High School, Ouachita Christian High School, West Ouachita High School, Ruston High School, Neville High School, and Ouachita High School will compete in the series.

The Jamboree will provide fans and spectators of all ages with the opportunity to participate in various baseball-related activities in a family-friendly and safe environment.

Bayou Jamb is known for kicking off the football season and hosting this area’s top talent on the football field. Our goal is to create the same atmosphere for our community and players in the game of baseball. We have been part of the North Louisiana sports community since 2006, hosting the largest football jamboree in Louisiana, we continue to embrace the importance of high school sports and the value it brings to athletes of every sport. Patti Thurmon, Director of Bayou Jamb Sports

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Thurmon at (318)-372-1133 or bayoujamb@gmail.com.