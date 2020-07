A boil advisory has been issued for parts of the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.

The Water System says they’re having construction done on the main line.

The following areas have been effected:

Part of Hwy 2 (in front of appartments), Martin Luther King blvd., Albernathy Dr., James Meredith Dr., and Medgar Evers Dr.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded and we will update this article as we receive more information.