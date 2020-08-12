Bayou Bonne Idee issues partial boil advisory

According to the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System, they’re issuing a partial boil advisory for the following areas:

Martin Luther King blvd., Albernathy Dr., James Meredith Dr., and Medgar Evers Dr.

The water system says they’ve issued this advisory while they repair two leaks on the main line.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive more information.