Bayou Bonne Idee issues partial boil advisory

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

According to the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System, they’re issuing a partial boil advisory for the following areas:

Martin Luther King blvd., Albernathy Dr., James Meredith Dr., and Medgar Evers Dr.

The water system says they’ve issued this advisory while they repair two leaks on the main line.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories