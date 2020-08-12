Bayou Bonne Idee issues partial boil advisory

According to the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System, they’re issuing a partial boil advisory for the following areas:
Martin Luther King blvd., Albernathy Dr., James Meredith Dr., and Medgar Evers Dr.
The water system says they’ve issued this advisory while they repair two leaks on the main line.
This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Over $8 million in drugs, over $1 million in cash, and 41 firearms seized in massive drug bust
- Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Rapides Parish
- ULM’s ‘Hawkline’ receives championship rings
- Riverfield Academy’s softball team is on another level
- LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine on area MSAIS football teams playing home games in Louisiana, ‘ … Direct violation of the present Phase Two … ‘