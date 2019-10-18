Battle of the Badges raises $20,000 for MedCamps

MONROE, La (10/18/19) — Battle of the badges presented their $20,000 check to MedCamps at Sparks Nissan in Monroe.

Every year, fireman and policeman battle it out in a boxing event to raise money to send kids to MedCamps for free.

The camp happens in the summer where each week hosts kids with different illnesses.

Dennis Wall, the founder of the boxing event says this year is one of the best years they’ve had to raise money.

“It goes to MedCamps and they use that money to let those kids go to camp for free. And it’s real exciting for us. We go out there every year and do a public safety day and spend time with those kids. This really means a lot to us and this community and we’re excited to be able to help those kids,” said Dennis Wall, Founder of Battle of the Badges.

Wall says he looks forward to next year’s battle of the badges and is excited to send even more kids to the summer camp.