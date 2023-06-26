OMAHA, Neb. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge attorney Gordan McKernan has increased the College World Series jello shot record for LSU.

The CWS Jello Shot Challenge account said on Twitter that McKernan bought 8,888 rally shots on Monday, June 26.

The account tweeted, “Records are meant to be broken, especially those that support charities! In the meantime, remember to drink responsibly and #GetItDone Tigers!”

The account teased that someone was going to prove that they believe in the power of rally shots on Sunday, June 25.

McKernan isn’t the only Louisiana native to help LSU break the jello shot record. On June 19, Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane’s and an LSU alum, bought 6,000 shots.

In total, 31,215 shots were sold as part of the challenge last year.

Graves helped bring LSU’s 2023 numbers up to 21,435, which has just kept climbing. As of 11:52 a.m. June 26, LSU fans had bought more than 50,000 shots at Rocco’s Pizza in Omaha.

The owners donate proceeds for the challenge to food banks.