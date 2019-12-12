Bastrop woman killed in Morehouse Parish crash

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — A Bastrop woman was killed in Morehouse Parish after her vehicle ran off of the road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 4 PM on Highway 139, just south of Naff Avenue.

82-year-old Shirley Goodman, of Bastrop, was driving her 2013 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 139 when, for reasons still unknown, her vehicle veered off of the road. The vehicle struck a mailbox and continued through a fence before stopping.

Goodman, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

