All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, On May 4, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department were made aware of a Facebook live broadcast. During the broadcast, Shirley Lollie allegedly stated she was going to shoot a victim’s house and hoped their children weren’t present when she did it. Officers were able to determine Lollie’s location, and after a short standoff, Lollie was taken into custody.
According to authorities, Lollie was arrested for Making Terroristic Threats and for an Outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.
Chief Reed would like to commend Capt. KeeSonya Lynch and the other Officers at the scene for being able to peacefully bring this incident to a close.Bastrop Police Department