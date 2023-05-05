All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, On May 4, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department were made aware of a Facebook live broadcast. During the broadcast, Shirley Lollie allegedly stated she was going to shoot a victim’s house and hoped their children weren’t present when she did it. Officers were able to determine Lollie’s location, and after a short standoff, Lollie was taken into custody.

According to authorities, Lollie was arrested for Making Terroristic Threats and for an Outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.