Bastrop woman arrested in connection with mobile home fire

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Bastrop woman has been arrested in connection with a mobile home fire.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal Facebook page, Cassie Hughes, age 67, was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on one count of Arson with Intent to Defraud.

She is accused of setting a fire inside her son’s mobile home and then filing an insurance claim for the resulting damage.

Cassie Hughes (Photo: Courtesy of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

The fire department was suspicious of her involvement due to the fact that several fires have been reported at this address recently.

After the initial investigation, including witness statements and evidence collection, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set, originating on a mattress in the bedroom.

The homeowner, Hughes’ son, was also suspicious of her involvement due to the recent activity.

Hughes admitted to setting the fire and was taken into custody.