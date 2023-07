BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Bastrop Wal-Mart hosted a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network of Hospitals.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

The Bastrop Police Department and Bastrop Fire Department assisted in the dunk tank and thanked everyone for their support for the charity drive.