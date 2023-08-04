BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the State of Louisiana passing a law prohibiting vehicles that have been modified from operating on the roadways, officers of the Bastrop Police Department will be giving a citation to motorists who have the “Carolina crawl” modification on their vehicles.

381.1. Prohibited vehicle modifications; wheel well

A. No person shall operate a motor vehicle upon any highway if, by alteration of the suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is six or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender. For the purposes of this Subsection, the height of the fender shall be a vertical measurement from and perpendicular to the ground, through the centerline of the wheel, and to the bottom of the fender.

B. The provisions of this Section shall only apply to vehicles with no payload and no trailer attached.