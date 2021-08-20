Bastrop police searching suspect in stabbing death

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is looking for a man believed to be connected to a stabbing.

Brandon White

Courtesy: Bastrop Police Department Facebook page

According to police, on August 16, 2021 in the early morning hours they responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on Parkhurst Drive.

Officers say when they arrived they found John Nelson, a white male, had been stabbed in the torso and died from his wound.

Police say their investigation lead them to Brandon White, 20, and they have an arrest warrant for him.

Police are asking that if you have any information that will help them find White or details about the stabbing you are asked to get in touch with them by contacting the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

