Bastrop Police searching for missing woman

BASTROP, La. — The Bastrop Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Bastrop woman.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Courtney Robinson. She stands around 5’5″ and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Police say Courtney was last seen in the area of South Cox and Alabama streets.

If you have seen Courtney or know where she may be, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.