Bastrop Police searching for attempted murder suspect

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eric Johnson

BASTROP, La. - The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of attempted second degree murder.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, June 23, 2018 around 1:19 a.m.

Details are very limited on the incident itself, but police say the victim, identified as Nicole Treadway, was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for 28-year-old Eric Terlerl Johnson in regards to the incident.

The warrant is for one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder-Domestic, one count Aggravated Battery-Domestic, and one count Simple Battery-Domestic.

If you know of Johnson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the PD at (318)281-1322 or Crimestoppers at (318)281-0050.