BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 21, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department took a report of a burglary that occurred on East Cypress Street where a home was being remodeled. According to officers, numerous tools were stolen from the home that belonged to the contractor.

Detective Captian Gerald Givens and Detective Libby Brixey were able to track down the stolen tools and were able to recover $1,700 worth of power tools and specialized work tools. According to officers, they have requested a warrant for the responsible party and the investigation is still open at this time.