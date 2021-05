BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A 16-year-old was shot to death in Bastrop on May 21st.

Bastrop Police Department Detective Captain Leondrio Reed says they received a call of a shooting between 10:00-10:20 AM where two juveniles were involved.

At least one 16-year-old was arrested and charged with negligent homicide.

Captain Reed also says police officers were dispatched to the location along with emergency services. This is still on ongoing investigation.