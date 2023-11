BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Bastrop Police Department needs help identifying a male subject who is wanted for several home burglaries on Kay Street in Bastrop, La.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

If you have any information regarding the subject in the above photos, please call the Bastrop Police Department AT 318-281-1322 or the North Delta Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).