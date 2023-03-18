BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department invites residents to register for the Citizens Police Academy. Registration is now open for the Spring Class starting April 5, 2023. The last day to register is March 30, 2023.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Police Department



Classes are held weekly from April 5, 2023, to May 10, 2023, from 6 PM to 8 PM. Space is limited for the course. The Citizens Police Academy is a learning experience designed to allow the community to get an inside view of the operations of the police department.

The class will include presentations, demonstrations, and hands-on activities for participants. For more information, send an email to BPDcitizensonpatrol@cityofbastrop.org.