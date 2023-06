All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a person wanted for a vehicle burglary. The person is identified as a White female, who was driving a black Nissan.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

If you have any information regarding to this incident, contact the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.