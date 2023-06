All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department needs assistance identifying four women in the attached photos. According to authorities, the women are wanted for Felony Theft and Conspiracy to Commit Felony Theft.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.