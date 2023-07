BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Bastrop Police Department finds abandoned house with numerous marijuana plants growing in the front yard. According to authorities, the house was used as a place for individuals to consume narcotics.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

If you have any information regarding this house, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.