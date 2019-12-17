Bastrop Police currently searching for a runaway teenager

BASTROP, La. — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teen.

15-year-old Kafrion Wilson was last seen on Wednesday, December 11 in the Ludlum area and was wearing a red polo school shirt, khaki pants, and white Nike shoes. Police say Kafrion is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 132 lbs.

If you know where Kafrion is or have seen him, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.

