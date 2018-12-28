Bastrop Police are investigating a fatal Christmas Day shooting, three arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tiffany Coleman [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Markeice Ethridge [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Walker [ + - ]

BASTROP, La. - (12/28/18) The Bastrop Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Christmas day at Eden Apartments.

At 3:30 a.m. Shawanda Robinson, 39, was fatally shot one time in the chest by a small caliber weapon in the parking lot of Eden Apartments.

Police say the shooting was in retaliation of a fight.

The ongoing investigation has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for Second Degree Murder and Conspiracy. The arrested individuals are 34-year-old Tiffany Coleman, 36-year-old Anthony Walker, and 18-year-old Markeice Etheridge.

The investigation is still ongoing with more arrests expected. Due to this still being an active investigation police will disclose no further information at this time.