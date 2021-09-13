Bastrop mayor looks to improve the city with new projects

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The mayor Bastrop has been focused on many things like crime and improving the look of the city.

Mayor of Bastrop, Betty Alford Olive, looks to improve the city with new projects.

Betty Alford Olive, Mayor of Bastrop says, “I’ve Hired a community outreach person this year. He is going to be in and out of schools and we’re going to have activities going on. In fact we’re working on S.W.O.T. analysis now to incorporate everything to ensure our children are covered.”

S.W.O.T. analysis is a business term that many use to improve their bottom lines and increase sales. The letters in the SWOT acronym stand for Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.

Mayor Betty Olive says new projects and face lifts for the parks are in store for the younger kids.

“We’re looking forward to all of our committees coming together. We’ve done our street project commitment, we’ve done the crime and we’re working on completing that. The next is the environment with the clean up efforts,” says Olive.

Bastrop was approved for $380,000 for new projects. City Hall in Bastrop is getting a new roof, new bridges are being built in Bastrop with a walk way for the safety of pedestrians. Roads are also being reconstructed.

“I see opportunities every morning, every evening when I’m riding and just driving through town. I see so many opportunities to make Bastrop what it should be” says Olive.