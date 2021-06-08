Bastrop man charged with Vehicular Homicide in crash on LA Highway 139 in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 7, just after 6:00 P.M., Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a three vehicle crash in the 5500 block of LA Highway 139.

Upon arrival, troopers observed two vehicles to the right of the southbound lane and a motorcycle to the far right to the southbound lane.

According to arrest reports, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department determined the motorcyclist was deceased.

Upon investigating the accident, troopers made contact with occupants of Vehicle 3, and they stated they were traveling south behind the motorcycle. Driver of Vehicle 3 stated Vehicle 1 was northbound on LA Highway 139, and it appeared he hydroplaned towards them.

The arrest report went on to say Driver of Vehicle 3 stated Vehicle 1 struck her vehicle, but she was unaware about the motorcycle driver.

Troopers then made contact with the driver of Vehicle 1, who was identified as 34-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Zuniga.

Zuniga said he was northbound of LA Highway 139 when the motorcycle came into his lane. He admitted to consuming two beers before operating the vehicle.

The crash investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane (southbound) after losing control in a very heavy thunderstorm.

Vehicle 1 struck the motorcycle and the driver at an angle. The impact from the crash caused the driver of the motorcycled to be deceased upon arrival.

Zuniga was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on 1 count of Vehicular Homicide.