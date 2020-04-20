Bastrop man arrested after Sunday evening crash, charged with DWI 1st Child Endangerment

WEST MONROE, La. — A Bastrop man was arrested on Sunday after police say he was involved in a wreck in West Monroe.

According to arrest reports, Louisiana State Troopers were called to a two-vehicle wreck on the corner of Avant Road and Cypress Street on Sunday evening.

46-year-old John Gray, of Bastrop, and his 9-year-old twins were following someone when Gray crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

A Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy who witnessed the accident states that before the wreck Gray was “all over the road.”

Troopers say that Gray’s movements appeared to be slow and his balance was poor. They say Gray also performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests.

Reports say that Gray told the troopers that he had taken a Xanax earlier, but it was not prescribed to him.

Gray was taken to the West Monroe Correctional Center for a breathalyzer test. While at WMCC, troopers found a small metal tin containing methamphetamine and marijuana inside of Gray’s boot.

Gray was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

DWI 1st Child Endangerment

Improper Lane Usage

Introduction of Contraband

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine)

