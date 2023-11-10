All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2023, Farmerville Police were dispatched to Union General ER In reference to a battered female victim. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and learned that the victim and her boyfriend, Ketrevious Payton, were involved in a physical dispute.

According to authorities, they were advised that Payton arrived at the victim’s residence after they were involved in a verbal dispute over a phone. Payton allegedly threatened to damage the victim’s property if she did not open the door. After the victim opened the door, Payton allegedly attacked the victim and strangled her, causing her to lose the ability to breathe.

Police learned that a juvenile then exited a back room of the residence in an attempt to separate the victim and Payton. Payton then allegedly pushed the juvenile into a wall, causing damage to the sheetrock.

Payton then exited the residence through the back door and allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. Payton then brandished the firearm and allegedly pointed the weapon in the direction of the victim. The victim was able to shut and lock the door to the residence before Payton attempted to re-enter the residence. Payton then left the residence and fled to Bastrop, La.

Warrants were issued for Payton through the 3rd Judicial Court for Cruelty to a Juvenile, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Battery of a Dating Partner. Farmerville Police then contacted the Bastrop Police Department in an attempt to locate Payton and have him arrested.

Bastrop Police were able to locate Payton at his residence and he was arrested without incident. Payton was then transported to the Union Parish Detention Center without further incident where he is being held without bond pending a Gwen’s law hearing.