BASTROP, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Bastrop High School will host Career and Transition Fair for students on April 12, 2023, from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

Photo courtesy of the Morehouse Parish School District

For more information contact Bastrop High School at 318-283-5818 or Student Services at 318-283-3483.