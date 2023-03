BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Fire Department announced the passing of retired Fire Prevention Chief, David Jester. Jester served for 27 years at the Bastrop Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Fire Department

The KTVE/KARD family joins the City of Bastrop and Jester’s family and friends in mourning the loss of a man who contributed greatly to his community.